Over 10.39 lakh SIR forms distributed in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai District Election Office has announced that 10,39,737 voter enumeration forms were distributed across all 16 Assembly constituencies in the district as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls conducted between November 4 and November 8.



According to the release, Chennai has 40,04,694 registered voters. Around 3,718 booth-level officers carried out door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms. Prior to this phase, enumeration materials were handed over to polling officials between October 28 and November 3.



Voters who could not be reached during distribution can submit completed forms to their respective booth-level officers by December 4 along with required documents. The Election Department has advised residents to contact the 1950 Election Helpline for queries related to the SIR process.