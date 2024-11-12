CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chenani, has issued orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts for the next few hours, forecasting that the heavy rainfall that drenched Chennai from Monday night is likely to continue.

The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday moved westwards and now lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay off north Tamil Nadu and adjoining the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

The system is likely to bring heavy rain for the next few hours. Due to this, the weather department issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts predicting very heavy rain. Heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for Villupuram, Vellore, and Ranipet districts.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall in Chennai and its neighbhourhood was recorded in Madipakkam (66.6 mm) while other areas in the city reported 15 - 64 mm of rainfall.

Many other areas like Royapuram, Velachery, Ekkatuthangal, Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Mylapore, Alandur, Guindy, and OMR have been receiving heavy rain from last night. Many interior streets and even main roads are facing water logging on Tuesday.

The majority of the southern part of the city has recorded copious amounts of rainfall. According to the Greater Chennai Corporation data, Alandur received 51 mm of rainfall, Adyar 50 mm, Uthandi 45 mm, and Perungudi and Meenambakkam 42 mm each. The civic body has intensified operation to pump out the stagnant water round-the-clock to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate, especially in areas that had heavy rainfall.