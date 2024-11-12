North East Monsoon: Another spell, is Chennai city ready?

CHENNAI: While denizens are bracing for the intense monsoon spells from today, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) claimed to have doubled down on its efforts to carry out flood mitigation works in several areas. The civic body was operating on its observations of the first spell of northeast monsoon that inundated Chennai recently.

Nonetheless, anxiety prevails over flooding due to incomplete storm water drains (SWD) works – both construction and desilting. During the first spell of northeast monsoon in October, there was water-logging in many areas including Velachery, Mylapore, and Pattalam within a short period.

‘Pond to worsen situation’

The civic body claims that the new ponds it has built will store excess rainwater during the monsoon seasons. It has created a pond adjacent to the six vent culverts where the rainwater flows from residential areas into the SWD. The pond is expected to store excess rainwater and prevent inundation during the rainy days, however, residents are against the project as the pond blocks the water flow to the culverts.

Residents of Velachery struggle with water-logging and flooding every year. But, the 6 culverts rescue them. In 2018, there was an encroachment near the culvert and it was demolished after multiple petitions by residents, but the debris was not removed by the local body.

“After several complaints raised to the Corporation Commissioner and the Chief Secretary, the debris was removed recently. However, now the GCC is creating a pond claiming it would store rainwater. The pond will worsen the situation in the locality as it will block the water flow to the culverts. During intense rainy days, the rainwater will be reversed and lead to inundation,” pointed out M Balakrishnan, secretary of Tansi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association in Velachery.

The untreated sewage from residential and commercial buildings in the area has been discharged into the SWD through culverts. Residents lament that the pond would only store drainage water, as the GCC would not take any further steps to maintain it.

“If it turns out to become a hang-out spot for the public, it will eventually become a place for illegal activities at night. There will be encroachments again by the local politicians. Instead of taking steps to prevent water-logging in the area, the GCC is worsening the situation. We’ve decided to take the issue to the court to stop the ongoing pond work,” fumed D Shanmugam, another resident of Velachery.

Incomplete SWD

On the other hand, the incomplete SWD works continue to be a nightmare for Chennaities. For over six months, the SWD construction work at Musiri Balasubramaniam Salai and Justice Sundaram Road in Mylapore has caused great distress to the residents, and a safety risk to commuters and pedestrians.

The civic body is dependent on tractors and motor pumps to drain out the stagnated rainwater during the monsoon seasons, rued the residents.

“During intense spells, there’s knee-deep water stagnation and the GCC brings motor pumps to drain it. But the road becomes slushy and muddy, which is a safety hazard for commuters. Both Musiri Balasubramaniam Salai and Justice Sundaram Road are important areas, yet the authorities don’t hasten the work. Instead, they keep tractors and motor pumps to drain excess water,” observed R Ramesh, a resident of Mylapore.

Similarly, the area around Valluvar Kottam has been flooded during the recent monsoons due to blockage in an incomplete SWD. “It took a day for the authorities to pump out the stagnated water,” said M Soundarya, a resident of Kodambakkam. “Based on several complaints, the Corporation is desilting the drain.”

Valluvar Kottam Highroad

Official response

When contacted, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran stated, “After the recent rains, we were forced to complete the missing link works, and most of it is completed. We’ve installed an additional 23 motor pumps and 204 tractor pumps across the city. The Corporation is constructing and deepening ponds in various places including Velachery and Kargil Nagar as part of flood mitigation work.”

As many as 34 places in the city, including the Ganesapuram subway and Perambur subway, were water-logged up to one foot when it rained last month. Tractors and motor pumps have been kept ready in such areas. Furthermore, 87 places were identified for constructing SWDs, for which fund estimation and tender would be announced, and construction would begin in January.





Justice Sundaram Road, Mylapore







