Heavy rain lashes Chennai, suburbs; city braces for intense spell

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburban areas have been experiencing heavy rainfall since the early hours of Tuesday.

Areas such as Egmore, Koyambedu, Guindy, Vadapalani, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Mambalam, Saidapet, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Guduvancheri, Poonamallee, and Medavakkam have reported intense downpours, according to Daily Thanthi report.

The ongoing rainfall is due to a new low-pressure area that has formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, intensifying the Northeast monsoon.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), light to moderate rain is expected to continue in Chennai and several surrounding districts, including Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, and Ranipet, till 10 am today.

The RMC has issued a warning of continued heavy rainfall across most of Tamil Nadu for the next four days, as the low-pressure area is expected to strengthen and move westward towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coastal areas over the next 48 hours.