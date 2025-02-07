North Chennai Development Plan: Rs 84.17 crore handed buying medical equipment at Periyar Nagar GH

CHENNAI: Under the North Chennai Development Project, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu handed over a cheque of Rs 84.17 crore to the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation for the procurement of equipment for the Periyar Nagar Government Hospital.

The GH, which initially had 100 beds, was upgraded to a 300-bed hospital in May 2021. Additionally, a new building is being constructed for Rs 71.81 crore under the World Bank project, and medical equipment will be provided when it’s upgraded to an 860-facility.

Subramanian said, “Periyar Nagar GH will function with all facilities on par with other medical college hospitals to ensure that the patients from North Chennai are not referred to other hospitals for better treatment. This reduces the time wasted in referral and also the workload of other hospitals. The new building will be opened on February 28.”

The new building is expected to have facilities such as cardiology, accident and emergency departments, ICU, dialysis, blood bank, MRI, AC pat wards, 5 elevators, central sterile supplies department, modern laundry, central pharmacy, central laboratory, and a help desk. A total of 803 staff including 102 doctors, 236 nurses, 79 non-medical staff, 20 ministerial staff, 126 multidisciplinary hospital staff and 240 sanitation staff will be appointed.

The hospital has a footfall of about 600 inpatients and more than 5,000 out patients visiting gynaecology, obstetrics, paediatrics, neurology, oncology, urology and other departments.