GCC to take up 36 projects under North Chennai Development Plan

CHENNAI: From expansion of the bus terminus at Madhavaram and upgrading existing crematoria and building new ones to setting up de-addiction centres, the Greater Chennai Corporation has lined up 36 developmental works under the North Chennai Development Plan at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

Sources said Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran sought approval from the government for 36 projects which would entail an expenditure of approximately Rs 150 crore.

The proposal was submitted during the North Chennai Development Plan High-Level Committee meeting in October 2024.

Within a month, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department granted administrative approval and issued a government order. The funding for these projects would be sourced from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) funds.

These development works would be taken up in the north and central regions in Chennai, from Tiruvottiyur zone (zone 1) to Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6). Apart from the Rs 150 crore fund provided by the government, the Chennai Corporation would contribute Rs 7.58 crore to carry out these projects.

The works that the civic body would take up under this tranche of funds include expansion of the bus terminus at Madhavaram, construction of a modern eco park at Sanal Street, upgradation of smoke-free LPG crematoria in various areas in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4).

A total of Rs 66.39 crore has been allotted for various developmental projects in northern parts of the city, a resolution note passed in the council meet on Thursday. The government has allotted Rs 83.73 crore for projects in the Central Region.

In Central Chennai, the corporation would take up 11 projects, including the construction of a slaughterhouse on Perambur Barracks Road and construction of Chennai Schools. The maternity hospital at United India Colony would be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore.

Also, new crematoria and a de-addiction centre will be constructed under the North Chennai Development Plan.