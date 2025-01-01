Months after teasing minor, man found dead with cuts on Chennai road; cops suspect revenge killing

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was found dead with cut injuries in Mappedu on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, local residents noticed the body of a young man on the side of Mappedu-Alapakkam Main Road.

Following that, the Selaiyur police were informed. A police team visited the spot and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for autopsy examination. During the inquiry, the police found that the deceased was Surya (22) of Mappedu, who was affected by a speech disability.

A few months ago, Surya allegedly teased a 16-year-old girl. Her parents filed a complaint against Surya at the Chitlapakkam All Women Police Station. The police then detained Surya and let him go after a warning.

On Tuesday, the police found a few women’s clothes near his body and suspect that he might have been killed in a quarrel related to the women. The police are also inquiring whether Surya was killed in revenge by the relatives of the girl.