MLA-Mayor row: TVK will not allow DMK to sideline its elected representatives, says Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Friday accused the DMK of attempting to sideline TVK's elected representatives and said the ruling party would face a major setback in the upcoming local body elections.
Speaking at a public meeting in RK Nagar, Aadhav Arjuna referred to the recent controversy involving TVK MLA M R Pallavi and Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan at a Corporation school function and alleged that the MLA had been deliberately humiliated.
"The DMK will face a crushing defeat in the local body elections. They will not even retain their deposit in a single ward in Chennai. First prove yourselves by winning a mayoral post in the local body elections," he said.
The remarks come days after a controversy at the inauguration of a newly constructed Urdu Middle School building in Pulianthope under the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.
Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, TVK MLA M R Pallavi and senior officials attended the event. During the lamp-lighting ceremony, the Mayor lit the kuthuvilakku first and then handed the candle to an IAS officer instead of the MLA, who was standing nearby.
Following the incident, Pallavi walked out of the event midway. TVK functionaries alleged that the MLA was deliberately ignored and engaged in a heated argument with officials at the venue.
The incident triggered a political row, with TVK leaders accusing the DMK administration of disrespecting elected representatives from the opposition party.
Addressing party cadres, Aadhav Arjuna claimed that DMK mayors and local body representatives were not cooperating with TVK public representatives.
"They are trying to tarnish the government's reputation by failing to carry out even basic civic works. DMK mayors do not cooperate with TVK representatives," he alleged.
He further claimed that the incident involving M R Pallavi reflected the attitude of the ruling party towards opposition representatives.
Responding to the controversy earlier, Priya Rajan rejected allegations that the MLA had been sidelined and maintained that the event was conducted according to official protocol.
She said all due respect had been accorded to the MLA and that there was no intention to insult or ignore her during the function.