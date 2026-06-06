MLA-Mayor row: TVK will not allow DMK to sideline its elected representatives, says Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Mayor-MLA row sparks political war of words

The remarks come days after a controversy at the inauguration of a newly constructed Urdu Middle School building in Pulianthope under the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.

Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, TVK MLA M R Pallavi and senior officials attended the event. During the lamp-lighting ceremony, the Mayor lit the kuthuvilakku first and then handed the candle to an IAS officer instead of the MLA, who was standing nearby.

Following the incident, Pallavi walked out of the event midway. TVK functionaries alleged that the MLA was deliberately ignored and engaged in a heated argument with officials at the venue.

The incident triggered a political row, with TVK leaders accusing the DMK administration of disrespecting elected representatives from the opposition party.