Did Mayor Priya 'insult' TVK MLA Pallavi at school function? Here is what they both said

Responding to the allegations, Priya said the issue was being unnecessarily blown out of proportion.

"This is not a major issue. All due respect was given to the MLA. She was formally invited and we waited for her arrival before commencing the programme. The event was scheduled to begin at 8.45 am, but she arrived around 9 am," the Mayor told reporters.

Priya said the programme was conducted according to protocol and that the candle was first handed to the official next in rank after her. "The MLA was to receive it next, but she left the venue without saying anything. During the inauguration, she herself cut the ribbon ahead of me," Priya said.