Did Mayor Priya 'insult' TVK MLA Pallavi at school function? Here is what they both said

CHENNAI: A row erupted at a Greater Chennai Corporation school function in Pulianthope on Thursday after TVK MLA M R Pallavi alleged she was insulted during the inauguration of a new school building. Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, however, denied the charge and said the event was conducted strictly as per protocol.
The controversy arose during a school reopening function in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency attended by Mayor Priya and RK Nagar MLA Pallavi. A video from the event showing the Mayor handing a candle to a senior official during the lamp-lighting ceremony sparked criticism on social media, with supporters of the MLA alleging that she had been sidelined
Responding to the allegations, Priya said the issue was being unnecessarily blown out of proportion.
"This is not a major issue. All due respect was given to the MLA. She was formally invited and we waited for her arrival before commencing the programme. The event was scheduled to begin at 8.45 am, but she arrived around 9 am," the Mayor told reporters.
Priya said the programme was conducted according to protocol and that the candle was first handed to the official next in rank after her. "The MLA was to receive it next, but she left the venue without saying anything. During the inauguration, she herself cut the ribbon ahead of me," Priya said.
MLA Pallavi, however, maintained that she was deliberately slighted at the event.
According to the MLA, the school authorities had invited her two days earlier and she chose to attend as it was the first day of school reopening. She alleged that the Mayor's intention from the beginning was to keep her in the background.
"We cut the ribbon together. But during the lamp-lighting ceremony, the Mayor lit the lamp first and then avoided me. From the beginning, her actions appeared aimed at insulting me. I do not know whether it was planned in advance, but I felt disrespected and therefore left for another school function," Pallavi told reporters.
The MLA further alleged that a similar situation occurred at another school reopening event she attended later in the day.