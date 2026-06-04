Chennai Mayor Priya 'insults' TVK MLA at corporation school event

Schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Thursday after the summer vacation. As part of the reopening, a function was held at the Urdu school in Pulianthope, attended by Mayor Priya Rajan and R K Nagar MLA Pallavi.

According to a media reports, during the inauguration, the ribbon was cut and the ceremony began. The mayor invited IAS officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Joint Commissioner Karpagam to stand in the front row, while the MLA was standing behind.

Later, when the lamp-lighting ceremony began, Pallavi reportedly extended her hand to receive the candle. However, the candle was handed to the IAS officer instead. Following the incident, the MLA left the venue, triggering speculation that she had been slighted.