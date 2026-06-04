Chennai Mayor Priya 'insults' TVK MLA at corporation school event

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan on Thursday denied allegations that she sidelined RK Nagar MLA Pallavi at a school inauguration function in Pulianthope, saying the event was conducted strictly as per official protocol.
The controversy erupted after a video from the inauguration of a new building at a school in Pulianthope showed the mayor handing a candle to an IAS officer instead of the MLA during the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. The incident sparked criticism on social media, with some claiming that the MLA had been ignored at the event.
Schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Thursday after the summer vacation. As part of the reopening, a function was held at the Urdu school in Pulianthope, attended by Mayor Priya Rajan and R K Nagar MLA Pallavi.
According to a media reports, during the inauguration, the ribbon was cut and the ceremony began. The mayor invited IAS officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Joint Commissioner Karpagam to stand in the front row, while the MLA was standing behind.
Later, when the lamp-lighting ceremony began, Pallavi reportedly extended her hand to receive the candle. However, the candle was handed to the IAS officer instead. Following the incident, the MLA left the venue, triggering speculation that she had been slighted.
Responding to the controversy, Priya Rajan said no one was deliberately ignored and that Pallavi had participated in the programme as an elected representative.
“We did not sideline anyone. The MLA was invited to the event and took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the lamp-lighting ceremony, protocol required the IAS officer to light the lamp first, followed by the MLA,” the mayor said.
She added that the reaction stemmed from a misunderstanding of official procedures. According to Priya, the order of precedence places ministers first, followed by the mayor, and the event was conducted accordingly. She maintained that all actions at the function were carried out in line with protocol.