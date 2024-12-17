MHC grants conditional bail to youth who stabbed doctor at Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Vignesh who was booked for stabbing an oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital on November 13, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Also Read: No bail for youth who stabbed doctor at Chennai hospital over mother's 'poor treatment'

Frustrated over alleged grievances in the treatment given to his mother who was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment, he entered the outpatient room, closed it, and stabbed Dr Balaji Jagannathan in his neck, behind his ear, chest, forehead, his back, head and stomach with a knife which he had concealed.

Later, Vignesh was arrested and booked under 127(2), 115(2),118(1), 121(2), 109, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.