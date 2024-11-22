No bail for youth who stabbed doctor at Chennai hospital over mother's 'poor treatment'

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai refused to grant bail to a 26-year-old man who was booked for stabbing an oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital here for allegedly not taking proper care of his cancer-stricken mother,

The principal sessions court on Friday heard the bail plea moved by the petitioner, Vignesh.

The petitioner submitted that he was an innocent person and was not involved in any of the offences alleged by the police, and further stated that the case was foisted on him. He sought bail stating that as the sole breadwinner of his family, he has to take care of his mother who is undergoing cancer treatment.

It was also submitted that he would not evade the due process of law and abide by any condition imposed on him for the granting of bail.

However, the State vehemently objected to the petitioner's bail plea and submitted that the accused stabbed the government hospital doctor with a knife in public vicinity, and since the probe is under way, bail should not be granted to the accused.

After hearing the submission, the court refused to grant bail to the petitioner.

On November 13, Vignesh stabbed senior medical oncologist Balaji Jegannathan seven times with a knife at the Kalaignar centenary hospital.

Frustrated over alleged grievances in the treatment given to his mother who was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment, he entered the outpatient room, closed it, and stabbed Dr Balaji Jagannathan in his neck, behind his ear, chest, forehead, his back, head and stomach with a knife which he had concealed.

Later, Vignesh was arrested and booked under 127(2), 115(2),118(1), 121(2), 109, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.