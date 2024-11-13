Begin typing your search...

    Mentally-ill patient attacks doctor at Stanley Hospital

    The assailant, a resident of Neelankarai, had come for treatment and began arguing with Dr Hariharan after which he physically assaulted the doctor and fled the scene.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2024 10:41 PM IST
    Mentally-ill patient attacks doctor at Stanley Hospital
    Government Stanley Medical College Hospital

    CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man undergoing treatment for mental illness allegedly assaulted a psychiatrist at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

    Police said that Dr P Hariharan (49), an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry, was seeing out-patients when the incident happened.

    The assailant, a resident of Neelankarai, had come for treatment and began arguing with Dr Hariharan after which he physically assaulted the doctor and fled the scene.

    Police sources said that the assailant had been treated at the hospital only about a month ago. They said he’s likely to be booked.

    Mental illnessStanley hospitalPhysical assault
    DTNEXT Bureau

