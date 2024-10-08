Marina swimming pool to be open for public from 9.10.2024; here's all you need to know

Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Oct 2024 3:18 PM GMT
    Marina swimming pool to be open for public from 9.10.2024; heres all you need to know
    Deputy chief minister Udhaiyanidhi Stalin reopened the Marina swimming pool after the renovation (Hemanathan) 

    CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the newly renovated Marina swimming pool on Tuesday. The pool makeover was done at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore and is scheduled to be open to the public starting October 9 (tomorrow).

    The swimming pool's maintenance has been handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which has set up a QR code for the public to pre-book and pay for their slots at the pool. The fees are set at Rs 50 per hour for adults, with a ten per cent discount for online bookings, bringing it down to Rs 45 per hour. The fee for children aged 12 to 14 is Rs 30 per hour, with the online discount reducing it to Rs 25 per hour.

    The pool will be open from 5.30 am to 7.30 pm, with special hours for women from 8.30 am to 9.30 am. It will be closed on Mondays for maintenance.

    Beautifying surrounding walls, restoring and painting pathways, erecting a shaded area for visitors, enhancing the lighting, and upgrading the changing rooms were among the tasks undertaken to revamp the pool.

    To provide a safer experience, the GCC has issued guidelines for interested swimmers. Beginners will only be permitted to enter the pool with a coach or guide accompanying them. Similarly, it is mandatory for children to be accompanied by an adult. Swimmers with skin or respiratory diseases will not be permitted to use the pool.

    The pool crew contains 38 members - 10 lifeguards, eight sanitation workers, 10 cleaning staff, two supervisors, six security personnel, and two electricians and plumbers.

    Udhayanidhi StalinMarina swimming poolGCC
    DTNEXT Bureau

