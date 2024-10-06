Kalaignar Super Tree Tower Park to open gates to public on 7.10.2024; here's all you need to know

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will dedicate the nation’s first-ever supertree tower park, named after late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at Cathedral Road here, on October 7 (tomorrow).

After the inauguration at 6 pm, the Kalaignar Centenary Super Tree Tower Park will be opened to the public.

Chief Minister Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the park on February 29 this year. While the Senganthal park is located on the northern side of the supertree park, the Semmozhi Poonga is on the southern end.

The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) has developed the park on par with the Royal Botanic Gardens, London, and the Dubai Miracle Garden, officials said.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 45.99 crore on around 110 grounds, the supertree park boasts of the following world-class amenities:

1. A horticulture museum

2. A 500 metre long zipline

3. A 120 metre long foggy path

4. An orchid cottage built on 2,600 square feet

5. A 10,000 square feet glass house of 16 metres height to display various flowering plants

6. An aviary with exotic birds

7. 23 decorative arched green caves

8. A sunflower cobblestone path

9. A tree house

10. A waterfall

11. A musical fountain

13. A children’s play area

14. A green canopy

15. A traditional vegetable garden

16. A cafeteria

17. A supertree tower with viewing decks

Various exotic flowering plants from abroad, including Singapore, will be on display at the air-conditioned glass house.

The tree tower, which will have a lift and air conditioning facilities, will offer a glimpse of the cityscape to around 100 persons at a time.

Flanking the entrance of the park are granite slabs depicting details of schemes initiated by former chief minister M Karunanidhi for the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, visitors to the park have to pay a fee of Rs 100 while children will be charged Rs 50. A separate fee will be levied for visiting other special features of the park.

- The fee to ride the zipline is Rs 250 for adults and Rs 200 for children, and Rs 150 for kids.

- The fee to see and feed exotic birds in the aviary is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 75 for children.

- The fee to watch the music fountain show in the evenings is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 50 for children.

- The fee to see rare species of plants in the glass house is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 40 for children.

- The fee per ride for children is Rs 50.

- The fee to use a camera is Rs 100, and Rs 5,000 for a video camera.

The entry passes to the supertree park are valid for three hours only. Facilities to get entry tickets with the help of a fast track code have also been set up.

Information about entry fees and tickets can be obtained via the website: https://tnhorticulture.in/kcpetickets