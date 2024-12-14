Madras High Court junks another plea to stall Chennai press club election

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed another petition seeking to stall the Chennai Press Club election, scheduled for December 15.

Justice S Sounthar heard a plea moved by journalist AS Mani, seeking to restrain the Chennai Press Club from conducting the election, alleging several discrepancies in the voters’ list.

The petitioner submitted that he made a representation before the inspector general of registration and the election officer, seeking to stop the election; however, no action has been taken. Hence, the petitioner approached the court to reschedule the election date and direct the election officer to re-organise the press club voters’ list and publish a fresh list to uphold democracy.

Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the special guidance committee of the club, submitted that the club has never seen an election in the last 25 years; hence, to uphold democracy, the election should be allowed, he said.

The court dismissed the petition, but granted liberty to work out a remedy after the election results are declared.