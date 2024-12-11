Can't interfere in Chennai Press Club election, says HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a suit challenging the Chennai Press Club election, citing that a notification has already been issued.

Refusing to grant permanent injunction to the election, Justice G Jayachandran observed that the court cannot interfere in it until the election ends.

Petitioner TM Viswanaath moved a civil suit, seeking permanent injunction against the Chennai Press Club from conducting the election, which was scheduled on December 15 (Sunday), to elect its office-bearers, after 25 years.

He also sought to restrain the sub-committee, constituted by the guidance committee of the club, from enrolling fresh members to the press club.

Senior counsel P Wilson for the press club submitted that the persons who have been holding posts in the club have occupied the club and enjoyed their office for the past 25 years without conducting an election.

The petitioner has challenged the election but not the election notification and voters’ list. Hence, the suit should be dismissed.

After the submission, the judge dismissed the suit as the petitioner withdrew it too. The court also granted liberty to the petitioner to file a fresh suit after the declaration of the election results.