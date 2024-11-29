Chennai Press Club set to hold polls after 25-year-long gap

CHENNAI: After a gap of 25 years, the Chennai Press Club election will be held on December 15 (Sunday), announced the election officer and Retired Justice V Bharathidasan on Thursday.

According to the election notification, the polling would be held for 11 posts, including the president, general secretary, two vice presidents, joint secretary, treasurer, and five committee members, as per the By-Law 30 of the Chennai Press Club.

Filing of nominations will begin on November 30, and the deadline for submitting nominations is December 7. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on December 9. Contestants may withdraw their nominations until 5 PM on December 10, after which the final list of candidates will be published.

The polling will be held on December 15 (Sunday) from 10 am to 5 pm and counting of the votes will begin at 6 pm onwards.

Speaking to the reporters, Bharathidasan assured that the elections would be held in a free and fair manner. The tenure of the new officer bearers would be for two years from December 16, 2024, to December 15, 2026, he said. He also released a list of 1,502 eligible voters in the CPC polls.