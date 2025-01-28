Madras HC refuses to transfer ‘Bomb’ Saravanan to private hospital

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant permission to arrested history sheeter 'Bomb' Saravanan to avail treatment from a private hospital for the injuries he sustained after being shot at by the Chennai police.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman dismissed the petition moved by his wife S Mahalakshmi seeking to transfer her husband from Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to any private multispecialty hospital.

During the hearing on January 27, additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj submitted the report on the treatment provided to Saravaran at the government hospital, and added that he was given all necessary medical assistance and hence there was no need to shift him to a private hospital.

Appearing for Mahalakshmi, advocate P Pugalenthi continued to press for Saravanan’s transfer to a private hospital, pointing out that he suffered severe injuries, including fractures, after being shot at by the police.

However, the bench refused to grant permission to transfer Saravanan to a private hospital and dismissed the petition.

On January 15, a police team surrounded a godown in MKB Nagar where Saravanan was allegedly hiding from the police.

In an attempt to escape, he allegedly attacked the personnel with weapons and even hurled a country made bomb at them.

The police claimed that Pulianthope inspector opened fire at Saravanan in self-defense, which injured the latter on his leg.

He was initially taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and was later shifted to Stanley Hospital.

Saravanan is a notorious criminal with more than 30 cases, including murder cases. He was a close associate of slain BSP leader K Armstrong.

The police alleged that Saravanan was planning to murder his rivals, including notorious gangster P Nagendran, the key accused in the Armstrong murder case.





