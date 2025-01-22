Wife seeks nod to shift gangster ‘Bomb’ Saravanan to private hospital, Madras HC seeks medical report

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to submit the medical records of history sheeter 'Bomb' Saravanan regarding the treatment given to him after being shot at by the police while securing him.

Hearing a petition filed by his wife S Mahalakshmi, a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman refused his immediate transfer from Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to any private multi-speciality facility as she sought.

Appearing for Mahalakshmi, advocate P Pugalenthi said Saravanan sustained several injuries, including fractures, and sought for his immediate transfer to a private hospital for specialised care.

Opposing the prayer, additional public prosecutor (APP) R Muniyapparaj said he was already under the care of government doctors and assured the court that the medical report about his health would be placed on the next hearing.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to file the medical report on January 27 and adjourned the matter.

On January 15, a police team surrounded a godown in MKB Nagar where Saravanan was allegedly hiding from the police. In an attempt to escape, he allegedly attacked the personnel with weapons and even hurled country made bomb at them. The police claimed that Pulianthope inspector opened fire at Saravanan in self-defense, which injured the latter on his leg.

He was initially taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and was later shifted to Stanley Hospital.

Saravanan is a notorious criminal with more than 30 cases, including murder cases. He was a close associate of slain BSP leader K Armstrong. The police alleged that Saravanan was planning to murder his rivals, including notorious gangster P Nagendran, the key accused in Armstrong murder case.

Meanwhile, a court in Tiruvallur issued a non-bailable warrant against Saravanan after he failed to appear in a case. However, his wife alleged that the police foisted cases against him.