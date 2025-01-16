Wanted history sheeter 'Bomb' Saravanan shot at, arrested after attack on SI

CHENNAI: A wanted criminal 'Bomb' Saravanan, 45, was arrested by a police team from Pulianthope police station after firing at him when he allegedly attacked a sub inspector, who went to nab him on Wednesday night.

Sub inspector was stabbed by Saravanan, a A plus category rowdy, with a knife and the police shot him in the leg for protection. Saravanan sustained an injury to his left leg and is undergoing treatment as an inpatient in Government Stanley Hospital, police said.

Police said Saravanan had around 33 cases including 6 murder cases.

Immediately after the arrest and shooting incident, his wife Mahalakshmi, a lawyer, said: " There has been no genuine case for the last 15 years. Only arrest warrants on false cases are pending against Saravanan. My husband was arrested in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh yesterday. And her husband was kept in illegal detention without producing him before a judge within 24 hours," she claimed on Wednesday night while talking to media

She also said that since yesterday, when she asked about her husband at the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate and the Police Headquarters office, she did not got any information. " And now I am told that police shot him" she said.

She also blamed police for circulating false news that her husband will attack in retaliation for the Armstrong murder.

Life of my husband is in danger from the police, she added.