CHENNAI: The Tasmac outlet and attached bar at No. 537, LB Road, Tiruvanmiyur, which had been operating in a building without an approved building plan, has been closed.
Confirming the closure, Tasmac Senior Regional Manager (SRM) of Chennai region S Ganesh told DT Next that the outlet had been shut down for administrative reasons. He did not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision.
Move comes after DT Next reported that Tasmac shop No. 898 and attached bar were functioning without an approved building plan
The development comes nearly a month after DT Next reported that Tasmac shop No. 898 and the attached bar were functioning in a building without an approved building plan, despite repeated complaints by social activist O Unnikrishnan. The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Town Planning wing had issued an enforcement notice on September 11, identifying the 839.59 sq ft ground-floor development at the premises as unauthorised. The Corporation had directed the owner/occupier to restore the premises to their condition before the unauthorised development and discontinue its use within 30 days of receiving the notice.
A GCC official had also confirmed to DT Next that the building did not have an approved building plan, while noting that Tasmac, Sami Kitchen restaurant and the attached bar were operating within the same complex.