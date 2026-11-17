The development comes nearly a month after DT Next reported that Tasmac shop No. 898 and the attached bar were functioning in a building without an approved building plan, despite repeated complaints by social activist O Unnikrishnan. The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Town Planning wing had issued an enforcement notice on September 11, identifying the 839.59 sq ft ground-floor development at the premises as unauthorised. The Corporation had directed the owner/occupier to restore the premises to their condition before the unauthorised development and discontinue its use within 30 days of receiving the notice.

A GCC official had also confirmed to DT Next that the building did not have an approved building plan, while noting that Tasmac, Sami Kitchen restaurant and the attached bar were operating within the same complex.