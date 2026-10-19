LB Road Tasmac outlet functions in building without approved building plan, no action despite pleas, says activist

Tasmac shop no. 898, at No. 537, LB Road, is located in the same complex as Sami Kitchen restaurant. The Greater Chennai Corporation's Town Planning wing on September 11 issued an enforcement notice identifying its 839.59 sq ft ground-floor development at the premises illegal.

The GCC directed the owner/occupier to restore the premises to their condition before the unauthorised development and discontinue their use within 30 days of receiving it. If the directions are not followed, the Corporation can initiate further action under the Act. This includes locking and sealing the premises under Section 56 (2-A) if their use is not discontinued, apart from action under Section 56 (5) to demolish or alter the unauthorised development and recover the costs.

An official from Zone 13 confirmed to DT Next that the building did not have an approved building plan. "Tasmac, Sami Kitchen and the attached bar were operating in the same complex as one property," he said. The Corporation has continued to collect property tax, which the official attributed to avoiding revenue loss.