LB Road Tasmac outlet functions in building without approved building plan, no action despite pleas, says activist

CHENNAI: A Tasmac outlet and bar that has been operating for years on the prominent LB Road junction in Tiruvanmiyur is functioning out of a building without an approved building plan. The outlet was also the one which resumed its operations a day after it was shut down as part of the TVK-led government's drive that led to the closure of 770 shops.
Tasmac shop no. 898, at No. 537, LB Road, is located in the same complex as Sami Kitchen restaurant. The Greater Chennai Corporation's Town Planning wing on September 11 issued an enforcement notice identifying its 839.59 sq ft ground-floor development at the premises illegal.
The GCC directed the owner/occupier to restore the premises to their condition before the unauthorised development and discontinue their use within 30 days of receiving it. If the directions are not followed, the Corporation can initiate further action under the Act. This includes locking and sealing the premises under Section 56 (2-A) if their use is not discontinued, apart from action under Section 56 (5) to demolish or alter the unauthorised development and recover the costs.
An official from Zone 13 confirmed to DT Next that the building did not have an approved building plan. "Tasmac, Sami Kitchen and the attached bar were operating in the same complex as one property," he said. The Corporation has continued to collect property tax, which the official attributed to avoiding revenue loss.
Social worker O Unnikrishnan submitted a complaint to Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar on June 11 and raised the issue. The complaint alleged that shop no. 898 was operating in an illegal building and alleged that the address, No. 537, LB Road, was forged.
"How can a government corporation like Tasmac lease premises without verifying the relevant property documents? Won't they even look who the title owner is?" he asked. He added that despite repeated petitions to the Tasmac officials, the outlet continues to operate without hindrance.
Tasmac's General Manager (Retail Vending) J Partheeban said that the corporation had received a report on the complaint and had also received a communication stating that the land actually belonged to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).
"We are waiting for the TNUHDB's reply on the land's ownership position. Meanwhile, we have instructed not to make payments to the outlet until then," the general manager said. He added that Tasmac would take appropriate action if unauthorised encroachment or occupation was established.