Ketamine ring bust: Chennai police arrest two more men, seize guns and bullets

CHENNAI: Following the ketamine syndicate bust on Tuesday, the Chennai Police have now arrested two more individuals, Rajaa and Sathiyaseelan, in connection with it. Also, 1.4 kg ketamine, 5 guns, 79 bullets, 10 magazines, many weighing machines, and a car were seized from them.

The duo had gone absconding after the city police swooped down on their cartel on Tuesday, apprehending three others with 38 kg of ketamine worth at least Rs 3 crore. The arrested men were identified as S Ravi (48) of Kodungaiyur, T Madhan (46) of Tiruvallur, and V Ganesan (51) of Vyasarpadi.

The police had also seized Rs 51 lakh in cash, 105 grams of gold jewels, and two passports from the accused on Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiries had revealed that Ravi, Ganesan and Madhan are Burma repatriates settled in Chennai and Tiruvallur. Ravi was involved in more than 25 red sander smuggling cases in Andhra Pradesh.

The Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) officials had received a specific tip-off about a gang hoarding ketamine sourced from other states after which they kept vigil and secured the accused.

Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic which when mixed with methamphetamine makes a potential psychotropic substance.

All three had spent seven years in prisons in Punjab and Haryana. After their release and with the help of new friendships forged in prison, they got back into business.

It was also revealed that the accused were in contact with a major supplier in Andhra Pradesh who was arrested by the Chennai Police for methamphetamine possession in October last year.

