Chennai police nab suspect from Delhi in 18 kg meth seizure from Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Investigating the narcotics ring that was busted with around 18 kg methamphetamine in Madhavaram, a special team of the Chennai police arrested another person in Delhi on Thursday, said a Thanthi TV report.

The person nabbed in Delhi is being brought to the Madhavaram police station for interrogation, police sources said. Officials believe that questioning him would help uncover his role in the drug-smuggling operation.

The Chennai police had earlier arrested more than 10 suspects, including wife of the key accused, linked to the drug network.

On December 21, the Madhavaram police had arrested V Venkatesan (41) of Madhavaram and K Karthik (36) of Triplicane with 1.5 kg meth.

Investigations revealed that Venkatesan was procuring methamphetamine from Manipur from a person he became friends with while serving prison time in connection with a narcotics case in Punjab.

A small lab was set up in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district by the co-accused, but the majority supply was from Manipur, police said.

Venkatesan used to supply pseudoephedrine to Shahul Hameed of Mannadi and Lakshmi Narasimhan of Madurai and meth to Diwan Mohammed of Burma Bazaar. When Diwan got arrested by the Muthialpet police two months ago, Venkatesan started supplying to his driver, Karthik, who got arrested along with Venkatesan.

Shahul Hameed and Lakshmi Narasimhan were arrested on Monday along with Lawrence, Sarath Kumar, Murugan and Venkatesan's wife, Jancy Merida for aiding and abetting. M Prabhu and RV Shanmugam, Venkatesan's co-accused in the Punjab police case, were also arrested.

The police seized 17.815 kg methamphetamine from them, the largest haul by the Chennai police in 2024.

(With Bureau inputs)