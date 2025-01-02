Three held with 39kg ketamine worth Rs 3 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have busted another drug syndicate and seized 38 kg ketamine worth at least Rs 3 crore and arrested three persons. The police also seized Rs 51 lakh, 105 gm gold jewellery and two passports from them.

Ketamine is an anaesthetic when mixed with methamphetamine makes a potential psychotropic substance.

The arrests were made on a tip-off to Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) officers.

The arrested men have been identified as S Ravi (48) of Kodungaiyur, T Madhan (46) of Thiruvallur, and V Ganesan (51) of Vyasarpadi.

Initial probe revealed that the three are Burma repatriates who settled in Chennai and Tiruvallur. Ravi is involved in over 25 red sander smuggling cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the accused were in contact with a major supplier in Andhra who was arrested by the city police for methamphetamine possession last October.

The police had lured him to Madhavaram by posing as buyers and arrested him with over 1 kg meth. Ten persons were arrested and 18 kg methamphetamine worth over Rs 17 crore were subsequently seized.

All three had spent seven years in prisons in Punjab and Haryana. After their release and with the help of new friendships forged in prison, they got back in business.