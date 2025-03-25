Chain snatchers target six women in Adyar, nearby areas on March 25

CHENNAI: A series of chain-snatching incidents targeting six women has sparked alarm in city’s Adyar and nearby neighbourhoods, with authorities intensifying efforts to track down suspects fleeing on a two-wheeler. The brazen daylight incidents occurred across six locations, including Saidapet, Kotturpuram, Shastri Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, and Velachery, on Tuesday.

According to police reports, two motorcycle-borne individuals executed the snatchings with “remarkable dexterity,” swiftly seizing gold chains before escaping. Victims reported the suspects approached them under the guise of asking for directions or assistance before swiftly committing the crimes.

Police suspect that the same gang was involved in the six incidents .

“We are analyzing CCTV footage from the affected areas to determine whether the culprits are repeat offenders or new criminals,” a senior police official stated. Authorities suspect the duo may belong to an organized gang, given the precision and speed of the incidents.

Special teams have been deployed to comb neighborhoods and identify the suspects, with a focus on tracing the motorcycle’s registration details. Residents, particularly women, have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.

The police have registered multiple cases under relevant IPC sections and are coordinating with various police stations to prevent further incidents. Investigations remain ongoing as forensic experts examine evidence from the crime scenes.

"We have the images of the accused and will nab them soon " police added.