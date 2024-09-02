Integrated mental health initiatives improve healthcare delivery: Experts at IMH Kilpauk conference

CHENNAI: “There is a need for integrated mental health initiatives and it is important to train healthcare professionals to reduce stigma surrounding mental health and improve healthcare delivery,” said Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, mission director, National Health Mission, at the conference on ‘Research in Mental Health New Trends’ held in the city recently.

She emphasised on the need for young mental health professionals to collaborate with the government to enhance their skills and contribute to the advancement of mental health services.

The conference, hosted by the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, as part of its first Faculty Development Programme, also highlighted the concerns surrounding mental health in recent years.

The conference also featured research on current mental health research trends, including discussions on impact of social media, COVID-19 impact and mental health issues among children.