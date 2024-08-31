IMH Kilpauk to host national conference on new trends in mental health research

CHENNAI: The Department of Clinical Psychology at the Government Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, is hosting a national-level conference on ‘Research in Mental Health – New Trends’, as part of its first faculty development programme on Saturday.

The conference aims to bring together faculty members and research scholars from across the nation to explore the latest developments and emerging trends in mental health research.

It would discuss key factors on childhood mental health, including the impact of social media, types of addiction across various age groups and other trends being witnessed in clinical practice.

Experts note that the impact of COVID-19 has been such that post pandemic impact is still prevalent among many people. The event is expected to attract participants from across the country.