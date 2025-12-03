Innovation Central: Startups from IIT Madras breach 500-mark

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has announced that its Incubation Cell (IITMIC) has crossed the 500-startup milestone, reaffirming its position as the nation's leading deep-tech incubator.

Since its inception 12 years ago, IITMIC has supported 511 startups, collectively valued at Rs 53,000 crore ($6 billion) and generating over 11,000 direct jobs.

These ventures are building high-value intellectual property across some of the world's most challenging domains, including reusable orbital launch vehicles, organ-on-chip platforms, electric mobility solutions ranging from e-scooters to flying taxis, underwater robotics, quantum security, semiconductors, climate technologies and advanced AI systems.

Several of these startups are already demonstrating strong revenue growth, global market readiness and significant societal impact.

The incubator recorded its strongest year yet in FY 2024–25 by onboarding over 100 new startups under its "Startup Shatam" mission. With more than 100 applications received every month, IITMIC's growth curve reflects a decade of disciplined lab-to-market progression supported by IIT-M's strong institutional ecosystem.

"IIT Madras Incubation Cell has taken a firm progressive step toward realising the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047," said IIT-M director and IITMIC Board chairman V Kamakoti. "A mature Startup Nation must lead in Atmanirbhar critical technologies, and IIT-M is enabling this transformation," he added.

Outlining the road ahead, Tamaswati Ghosh, CEO of IITMIC, said the incubator is now nurturing more than 100 startups annually, nearly double its earlier pace. "While 39 per cent of our portfolio comes from IIT-M students, faculty and alumni, 61 per cent comprises high-potential startups from across India.

This underlines the credibility of the IIT-M ecosystem, " she said. The IITMIC has already produced two unicorns, one IPO, and multiple ventures nearing billion-dollar valuations.

Key Figures:

* 511 startups incubated

* Rs 17,310 crore VC investment

* 190 startups with Rs 4,000 crore revenue (FY 2023–24)

* 700+ patents filed

* 13 mergers and acquisitions