IndiGo flight returns to Chennai mid-air after plane crash closes Ahmedabad airport

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad was forced to return mid-air on Wednesday afternoon after a plane crash at Ahmedabad airport led to the temporary closure of its runway.

The IndiGo flight, which took off from Chennai at 1.30 pm carrying 182 passengers, was scheduled to land at Ahmedabad airport around 3.45 pm.

Sources said the crash led to the complete closure of the runway, following which air traffic control informed incoming aircraft to reroute.

The IndiGo flight, already en route, was diverted back to Chennai and is expected to land shortly.

Chennai airport officials confirmed the diversion and added that further flights between Chennai and Ahmedabad may be delayed until normal operations resume at the affected airport.

Authorities are yet to release details about the Air India incident, including the extent of the damage or any casualties.