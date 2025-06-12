LIVE | Air India London flight carrying 242 crashes near Ahmedabad airport, ex CM Vijay Rupani feared among them
The plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.
CHENNAI: An Air India plane bound for London crashed in a locality near Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon soon after taking off. There were 242 people, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and 12 crew members, onboard.
Casualties are feared though there is no confirmation on the same yet.
The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport, in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad, around 2 pm
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Several injured persons were taken to the city civil hospital.
Live Updates
- 12 Jun 2025 4:59 PM IST
Google Earth imagery shows the exact location from where the aircraft took off and the crash site in Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad.
Google Earth imagery shows the exact location from where the aircraft took off and the crash site in Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad.

PTI INFOGRAPHICS | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Air India flight carrying 242 passengers and crew members, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner went down around 2 PM in the Meghaninagar…
- 12 Jun 2025 4:58 PM IST
The plane was flying very low and it crashed into the residential quarters of doctors of the government-run college, an eyewitness, Haresh Shah, told PTI
- 12 Jun 2025 4:55 PM IST
PM Modi says he is in touch with ministers, authorities who are working to assist those affected in the plane crash.
- 12 Jun 2025 4:25 PM IST
List of Helpline numbers
List of Helpline numbers

Ahmedabad plane crash: Here is a list of helpline numbers for affected passengers & families
- 12 Jun 2025 4:19 PM IST
Ahmedabad City Police issues emergency number 07925620359 for police emergency services and information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.
- 12 Jun 2025 4:18 PM IST
Here are the names, details of passengers travelling on the ill-fated AI flight
- 12 Jun 2025 4:13 PM IST
A help desk and assistance area is being set up outside the now temporarily closed Ahmedabad airport for the relatives of passengers of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight, which crashed soon after take off.
- 12 Jun 2025 4:08 PM IST
Many students of BJ Medical College feared dead, say reports
- 12 Jun 2025 4:07 PM IST
The plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar.