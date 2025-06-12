LIVE | Air India London flight carrying 242 crashes near Ahmedabad airport, ex CM Vijay Rupani feared among them

CHENNAI: An Air India plane bound for London crashed in a locality near Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon soon after taking off. There were 242 people, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and 12 crew members, onboard.

Casualties are feared though there is no confirmation on the same yet.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport, in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad, around 2 pm

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Several injured persons were taken to the city civil hospital.