CM Vijay’s army of Singapenn get going; Rs 300 crore allotted

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched the ‘Singappen Special Force’, dedicated to act on crimes against women. Terming the launch of the unit as an event dear to his heart, the Chief Minister announced that Rs 354 crore will be allotted in the first phase and around 2,500 personnel will be inducted into the special unit in the future.
"Women safety was not just a poll promise. There will be zero tolerance (from our government) on crimes against women. This task force is the first step in preventive action on women’s safety," the Chief Minister said.
Asserting that the drug menace is at the root of all crimes, he took a dig at the previous governments for not addressing the issue despite being in power for several years.
Chief Minister Vijay stressed the need for a collective and individual discipline for societal well being and the necessity to create an atmosphere of safety for women.
Remnants of the countless roles he portrayed as an actor showed up in his tone when he said: "All the while, I have spoken softly. But I am (issuing a) warning now. The police department will take strict action against those involved in crimes against women."
The CM promised that filing of chargesheets will be expedited and stressed that due care should be taken to ensure that no innocent person is crucified for the sake of a quick trial.
The Singappen special force will focus on preventive action and other everyday issues such as stalking and consistent harassment. The Chief Minister claimed that for the first time in the country, drone patrolling will be used to assist the task force.
"A government's success lies not just in building infrastructure and bringing economic growth but also when women and children live freely and move confidently," he said.
Earlier in the event, Home Secretary K Manivasan said that one of the first review meetings the Chief Minister conducted after taking charge a month ago was on women’s safety. He expressed hope that the initiative will create history.