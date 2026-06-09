Singappen special force to have 270 field units covering all police subdivisions and ranges

According to the GO, the proposal by TN DGP envisages establishment of SSF Headquarters Units in all Districts/Cities, creation of dedicated field units covering all Police Sub-Divisions and Ranges, establishment of a dedicated Headquarters Control Room, strengthening of the State Police Master Control Room, creation of ministerial posts and provision of vehicles, communication systems, body worn cameras, drones, software upgradation, awareness programmes and other infrastructure required for effective implementation of the objectives of the Singappen Special Force.

According to the order, the force will comprise 270 field units covering all police subdivisions and ranges. The all-women force will include 540 Sub-Inspectors and 1,620 personnel of other ranks. At district and city headquarters, 49 Inspectors, 98 Sub-Inspectors and 196 Grade-II Constables will be deployed. A dedicated SSF Headquarters Control Room and additional personnel for the State Police Master Control Room have also been sanctioned. In all, 2,545 posts have been created, including 2,538 executive and 7 ministerial staff.