Singappen special force to have 270 field units covering all police subdivisions and ranges

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued a GO (Government Order) detailing the operational structure of the Singappen Special Force across the state and the expenditure breakdown.
According to the GO, the proposal by TN DGP envisages establishment of SSF Headquarters Units in all Districts/Cities, creation of dedicated field units covering all Police Sub-Divisions and Ranges, establishment of a dedicated Headquarters Control Room, strengthening of the State Police Master Control Room, creation of ministerial posts and provision of vehicles, communication systems, body worn cameras, drones, software upgradation, awareness programmes and other infrastructure required for effective implementation of the objectives of the Singappen Special Force.
According to the order, the force will comprise 270 field units covering all police subdivisions and ranges. The all-women force will include 540 Sub-Inspectors and 1,620 personnel of other ranks. At district and city headquarters, 49 Inspectors, 98 Sub-Inspectors and 196 Grade-II Constables will be deployed. A dedicated SSF Headquarters Control Room and additional personnel for the State Police Master Control Room have also been sanctioned. In all, 2,545 posts have been created, including 2,538 executive and 7 ministerial staff.
In the first phase, about 70 patrol teams comprising four women personne will be deployed and the strength will be gradually increased. Members of the force have also undergone a five-day training programme covering self-defence, legal provisions relating to women and children, and field operations.
The government has sanctioned 49 surveillance drones at Rs 2 lakh each, 270 body-worn cameras with live-streaming capability and an upgraded Kaval Uthavi mobile application for reporting unsafe environments, monitoring safe journeys and facilitating real-time coordination. A centralised control room equipped with a video wall and video conferencing facilities has also been approved.
The government has accorded administrative and financial sanction for a sum of Rs 354.66 crore towards operationalisation which includes recurring expenditure of Rs 310.98 crore (salaries of personnel).
The non-recurring expenditure of Rs 43.68 crore includes procurement of 319 SUVs, 101 two-wheelers, 270 tablets, 638 walkie-talkies and 319 mobile wireless sets. An annual awareness fund of Rs 1 crore has also been sanctioned.