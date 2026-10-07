In a first, Multi-Level Parking in T Nagar to get a facelift for over Rs 24 lakh

Though the MLP is a great initiative, the public has not utilised it properly, as there isn’t much awareness about the free 2-hour parking, and the availability of roadside parking. “For more than a year, the GCC has allowed the public to park cars and bikes for free for up to two hours. But it must tighten enforcement on parking irregularities in the surrounding streets, especially with the festive season around the corner, and open the full MLP for the public,” said T Kannan, a resident of T Nagar.

Beyond mechanical issues, around 6 window panes are broken, only one of the 3 car lifts is functional, passenger lifts require general servicing, and the entire structure needs maintenance. Once renovated, parking fees will be revised from the earlier rates of Rs 20 for cars and Rs 5 for bikes to Rs 40 and Rs 15 per hour, respectively.