GCC to repair 780 roads in first phase for Rs 150 cr

“Tenders are expected to be floated shortly, with the corporation aiming to complete all physical road improvement works before

the onset of the upcoming northeast monsoon,” he added.

“The initial phase covers 66 critical bus route roads spanning 45.13 km and 714 interior roads with a total length of 114.87 km across zones,” a senior civic body official told DT Next.

According to the official, the key stretches that would be taken up in the first phase are Nelson Manickam Road, Sterling Road, Velachery Main Road, Indira Nagar 1st and 3rd Avenues, Ashok Nagar 10th Avenue, Vijayaraghava Road, Ormes Road, Madanakuppam Road, East Kalmandapam Road, and Arunachalam Street.

Once the works are taken up, it would be the first re-laying of these stretches in two years.