IIT-M’s ‘Internship for Farmers’ to spark agri curiosity among youth

CHENNAI: A new ‘Internship for Farmers’ initiative, launched at the Youth Farming Conclave 2025 on Saturday, aims to inspire young minds to take up agriculture by offering hands-on experience in organic farming.

Organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) in collaboration with ‘We The Leaders Foundation’ and other partner organisations, the conclave brought together young farmers, students, agri-tech innovators, and thought leaders at the IIT-M Research Park at Taramani.

Launching the internship programme, chief mentor of ‘We The Leaders Foundation’, and BJP leader K Annamalai, said, “This internship will allow students to work directly with experienced organic farmers. Eight farmers have already opened their fields to host and mentor youth participants. The goal is to reconnect students, especially from urban backgrounds, with sustainable farming.”

The internship will be offered in two formats: a 7-day immersive module and a 2-day weekend module, designed for students and working professionals. Annamalai also lauded IIT-M Director V Kamakoti for his commitment to organic farming, adding, “The growing middle class is opening up new markets for organic produce. The success of Araku Valley coffee is a global validation of this model.”

Highlighting IIT-M’s role in agri-innovation, Kamakoti said that the institute was developing lightweight devices, automated systems, and electrified tractors under its Regenerative Agriculture Stack Architecture (RASA) framework. “Farming should be tech-enabled but nature-respecting,” he added.

Trump’s stand a hidden opportunity for India: Annamalai

“When US President Donald Trump told tech giants not to build in China or hire Indians, but to invest solely in America, I saw it as a disguised blessing for India,” said Annamalai at the conclave. “Over 72% of H-1B visas in the past five years were secured by Indians, and today, Indians are leading the US in many spheres. With 1.25 lakh Indian students heading to the US annually, this moment presents a tremendous opportunity for India’s farming and knowledge economy.”