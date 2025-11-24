IIT Madras for all: Institute invites public to explore campus at open house 2026

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is set to open its doors to the public for the Institute Open House 2026, scheduled from January 2 to 4, 2026. The initiative aims to offer visitors an immersive experience of IIT Madras’ academic ecosystem, cutting-edge research facilities, and student-driven innovation.

The Open House will feature access to advanced laboratories, innovation hubs, and student-led technology showcases. School and college students, educators, researchers, industry experts, and members of the public with an interest in science and technology are invited to participate. Registration is open until December 5, 2025.

Welcoming the public, Director V Kamakoti said the event is driven by the vision of “Anaivarukkum IITM – IIT Madras for All.” He added, “With the overwhelming response received in the last two editions, where nearly one lakh students visited our campus, we aim to welcome young minds from across India, including rural institutions. We hope many return one day as students of the Institute.”

The 2026 edition will feature around 80 exhibition stalls, live demonstrations, and over 100 laboratory access points, including National Research Centres and Centres of Excellence across 18 departments. Organisers expect participation from over 95,000 registrants and 60,000 visitors, making it one of IIT Madras’ largest public engagement programmes.

Last year’s event recorded nearly 35,000 visitors, participation from 550 schools, and strong digital engagement, supported by a team of over 200 volunteers.

The event is part of the ‘Annaivarukkum IITM’ campaign and is being organised in collaboration with Shaastra 2026, the Institute’s annual technical festival.

Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), said the event aims to ignite curiosity among future innovators. Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, Advisor (Co-curricular), encouraged students, parents, and professionals to explore the campus and engage with cutting-edge research.