IIT-M, SBI Foundation launch scholarship for para-athletes

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and SBI Foundation have launched the Para Athlete Sports Scholarship (SBIF PASS) programme to support 100 para-athletes across India.

Under the initiative, each athlete will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 40,000 along with access to scientific training to prepare for national and international competitions.

Technical assistance will be provided by Acrophase, an IIT-M Centre of Excellence for Human Performance, led by Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam. “This programme is about providing para athletes with the recognition, resources, and confidence to pursue their goals,” said Sanjay Prakash, MDCEO of SBI Foundation, after launching the programme here.

IIT-M dean Ashwin Mahalingam said that the scholarship aligned with the institute’s focus on diversity and inclusion in sports.