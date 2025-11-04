IIT-M launches ‘Startups for All’ to democratize access to startup data

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), through its Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST), has launched an ambitious initiative titled ‘Startups for All’ to empower startup founders, entrepreneurs, and a broad spectrum of stakeholders in India’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with YNOS, an IIT Madras–incubated startup, the initiative marks a significant step toward democratizing access to high-quality, actionable information that can drive more informed decisions and inclusive growth.

The initiative, inaugurated by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, during the ‘TN Global Startup Summit’, aims to ensure that not only founders, investors, and mentors but also students, job seekers, corporates, and service providers benefit from India’s thriving startup landscape.

Highlighting India’s position as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, IIT Madras noted that startups are now reaching every section of society, shaping the nation’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision and its USD 5 trillion economy goal.

Addressing the persistent “information conundrum” in the startup sector, where data remains fragmented and inaccessible, IIT Madras CREST and YNOS have created India’s largest independent digital platform on startups, investors, incubators, and support agencies.

Elaborating on the initiative, Thillai Rajan A, Head of CREST, said, “Information asymmetry has long been one of the biggest barriers for founders. Our goal is to level the playing field by giving every entrepreneur and citizen, regardless of background, equal access to credible, data-driven insights.”

The platform currently hosts over 2.75 lakh startups, 15,000 angel investors, 5,500 venture capital firms, 1,400 incubators, and 110 government schemes, making it a comprehensive one-stop resource. It offers cost-free initial access and a micro-payment model, enabling students, researchers, and first-time entrepreneurs, especially from smaller towns, to explore verified data and make confident, informed decisions about their entrepreneurial future.