IIT-M launches India’s first PG Diploma in process safety to curb industrial accidents

CHENNAI: In a pioneering move to strengthen industrial safety standards, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched the country’s first Postgraduate Diploma in Process Safety.

According to the Institute, the program, tailored for working professionals, aims to equip industry personnel with the knowledge and skills to prevent accidents across sectors such as manufacturing, mining, energy, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

“Offered through the Institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the one-of-a-kind diploma will be conducted in online mode, ensuring flexibility for professionals with demanding work schedules. The course is open to candidates holding a BE/B.Tech in disciplines like Chemical, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Instrumentation, or Petroleum Engineering, as well as MSc Chemistry graduates with a minimum of two years of work experience,” a release issued by IIT-M said.

Highlighting the urgency of the initiative, professor Rajagopalan Srinivasan, Course Coordinator, noted, “According to a 2024 report by IndustriALL Global Union, over 240 workplace accidents in India’s industrial sectors resulted in more than 400 fatalities and 850 serious injuries. These incidents are largely attributed to inadequate safety protocols and insufficient training.”

“The diploma follows a trimester model, allowing students to complete the program in one to two years by undertaking up to three courses per term. The curriculum combines academic rigour with real-world applicability, focusing on hazard identification, risk mitigation, and contemporary safety standards,” he said.

Applications are open until May 31, with the entrance examination scheduled for July 13. Interested candidates can apply via https://code.iitm.ac.in/process-safety.