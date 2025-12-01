IIT-M, Indian Navy and Apollo Micro Systems forge strategic pact to fast-track indigenous defence tech

CHENNAI: In a decisive push toward accelerating India's defence self-reliance, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has entered into a landmark tripartite collaboration with the Indian Navy and Apollo Micro Systems Limited to develop next-generation, indigenous defence technologies.

A Joint MoU was formally exchanged in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2025 event held in New Delhi on November 25.

The agreement brings together the academic prowess of IIT-M, the operational expertise of the Indian Navy, and the manufacturing depth of Apollo Micro Systems, creating a unified innovation ecosystem aligned with the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in the defence sector.

Professor PA Ramakrishna of the Department of Aerospace Engineering, who is coordinating the initiative for IIT-M, said the collaboration would serve as a powerful catalyst for defence innovation.

"This strategic MoU establishes a robust framework to jointly address both current and emerging technological challenges of the Armed Forces. The partnership is designed to accelerate the transition of laboratory innovations into deployment-ready solutions tailored to national defence needs," he said.

Officials noted that the successful outcome of this initiative is expected to significantly advance the Ministry of Defence's targets for self-reliance in critical and strategically sensitive technologies, strengthening India's position as a rising global defence innovation hub.

Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems, said the understanding would unlock new pathways to solve some of the Armed Forces' toughest technological requirements.

"The synergy between IIT Madras' research excellence, our manufacturing capabilities and DGNAI's operational oversight creates a formidable ecosystem for defence indigenisation," he observed.

The collaboration will prioritise several high-impact technology domains, including advanced electronic warfare, precision guidance and navigation, high-energy armament systems, and emerging multi-domain high-technology platforms.

As the Research Anchor, IIT-M will spearhead concept development, fundamental research, prototyping and the creation of new intellectual property.

The Directorate General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI) will provide mission-critical user inputs, validation protocols and operational testing.

Apollo Micro Systems will convert research outputs into ruggedised, production-scale systems, ensuring rapid engineering, system integration and manufacturing for frontline deployment.