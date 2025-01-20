Begin typing your search...

    IIT-M director justifies gomutra remark, cites US research

    A video of his comments -- that komiyam has medicinal properties and can help with digestive issues – made on the occasion of Maattu Pongal, was widely circulated on social media, kicking up a row

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jan 2025 8:57 PM IST
     IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti

    CHENNAI: Director of IIT-Madras V Kamakoti reiterated his stand that ‘komiyam’ (gomutra/cow urine) has medicinal benefits. At a press conference here on Monday, Kamakoti cited research conducted in the United States to back his claims.

    A video of his comments -- that komiyam has medicinal properties and can help with digestive issues – made on the occasion of Maattu Pongal, was widely circulated on social media, kicking up a row. Political leaders from various parties, including Minister for Forests K Ponmudy, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, had condemned the claims, calling them unscientific.

    However, to back his claims, Kamakoti cited five research papers published in the US and stated that the researchers have experimented and proved that 'komiyam' has medical properties. "The papers have proved it".

    Asked how a person holding a high post as the IIT director could issue such statements on 'komiyam', Kamakoti said, "I am not going into politics. It is purely a scientific matter".

    He also pointed out that US scholars have conducted research on indigenous cattle breeds. "We consume ‘panchagavyam’ (komiyam) during important and religious occasions," he said, adding "the product is also available on Amazon".

