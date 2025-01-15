Indigenous cow breeds face extinction, warns IIT-M Director

CHENNAI: In a clarion call to protect India's rich agricultural heritage, IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti on Wednesday sounded the alarm on the precipitous decline of indigenous cow breeds, emphasising the imperative need to restore them through technological interventions.

Speaking on the occasion of Mattu Pongal at a Gaushala in West Mambalam here, Kamakoti underscored the vital significance of indigenous cows in maintaining human health and promoting sustainable organic farming practices.

"The indigenous cow breed is hurtling towards extinction, and it is our collective responsibility to arrest this decline," Kamakoti cautioned.

"The benefits accruing from indigenous cows are multifaceted and profound. Their komiyam (urine), dung, milk, and ghee are essential components of organic farming and human health. Moreover, indigenous cows and bulls are the linchpin of our agricultural economy," he said.

Kamakoti attributed the alarming rise in cancer cases over the past 15 years to the indiscriminate use of synthetic fertilisers.

He advocated for a paradigm shift towards organic farming practices, citing his personal experience of successfully farming on a zero-budget model using natural fertilisers.

"My family's experience with cancer was a watershed moment, prompting me to delve into the causes of this scourge," Kamakoti revealed.

"My research led me to conclude that the food we consume, produced using artificial fertilisers, is poisonous. This epiphany prompted me to embark on organic farming, utilising the salary I earned from IIT-Madras to initiate this venture. The results have been astounding—with an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh, I generated an income of Rs 2.5 lakh," he detailed.

The IIT-Madras Director also emphasised the importance of protecting indigenous cows, which provide essential resources like milk, ghee, urine, and dung.

He noted that cow protection is not a religious issue, but rather an economic and environmental imperative.

"Cow protection is not a sectarian concern; it is an issue that transcends religious and cultural boundaries," Kamakoti asserted.

"The economic and environmental benefits accruing from indigenous cows are undeniable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure their preservation and promotion," he noted.

Kamakoti also highlighted the benefits of organic farming, which is currently being practiced on 18 lakh hectares of land in India.

He emphasised the need for tillage and agricultural conservation, as well as the introduction of technologies like Gaushala automation to promote sustainable farming practices.

"The central government's initiatives to promote organic farming are laudable, and we must build upon this momentum. Through the Gaushala automation scheme, we aim to introduce cutting-edge technologies, such as the production of Vibhuti from cow dung, within the next year. This will not only enhance the economic viability of organic farming but also contribute to environmental sustainability," added Kamakoti.