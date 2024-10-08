IAF air show tragedy: CM Stalin expresses anguish over deaths, says will plan better in future

CHENNAI: Acknowledging that people were highly inconvenienced at the IAF airshow at Marina on Sunday — which witnessed five deaths and hospitalisation of hundreds after chaos – Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday stopped short of admitting the administrative failure and assured better arrangements for similar events in the future.

Claiming that full administrative cooperation was extended and all amenities were provided "more than what the Indian Air Force (IAF) had asked for", CM Stalin affirmed that the Tamil Nadu police, Fire and Rescue Services, Greater Chennai Corporation and Health department worked cohesively to provide the best of facilities to the spectators for the event, the reason no stampede took place. "Nonetheless, since people turned up in 'very, very high' numbers, far exceeding expectations, I learnt that they faced a great deal of hardship in reaching their vehicles and accessing public transport after the show," the CM said, and further assured: "More attention and arrangements would be made in future while organising such big-ticket events."

Expressing anguish over the death of five persons due to the scorching sun and various underlying causes, Stalin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved and said he had directed the authorities to release Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the five deceased men.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian also denied the allegations of negligence on the part of the State government leading to the loss of lives.

Explaining the steps taken, the minister said that while the IAF wanted a 100-bed facility to be ready, the government made available over 4,000 beds and more than 1,000 doctors were also ready. Forty ambulances were on stand-by besides medical teams. "It was expected that approximately 15 lakh people would take part. More than 15 lakh people witnessed the event," the minister said.

