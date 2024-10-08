Take responsibility for IAF air show tragedy, PMK tells State govt

CHENNAI: Expressing condolences to the families of five persons, who died during the IAF air show, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the State government take responsibility and urged them to learn from their mistakes.

In a statement, Anbumani said that 5 spectators died after swooning while returning home. “Moreover, more than 300 people fainted at the venue. Since the day of the announcement of the air show, it was expected more than 15 lakh spectators would visit the venue.

The State government should have taken measures to manage the crowd that visits and returns. Despite the number of visitors being lesser than anticipated, sufficient facilities were not made,” he alleged.

“The government that could not provide all the arrangements is trying to blame the Ministry of Defence by saying that it had made all the arrangements as requested by the Ministry. It is the responsibility of the State government to ensure safety. The government should take responsibility,” he said.

“Also, Rs 25 lakh compensation should be provided to the kin of deceased persons. Moreover, the government should learn how to manage such situations in the future,” he urged.