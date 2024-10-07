Chennai Air show: Deaths not due to management issue, says TN health minister

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian denies negligence on the part of the State Government and said that all the arrangements were made as requested by the Indian Air Force.

"The government has not said that there were no deaths. There is no need to politicise this event. For the sake of flash news, the media should not make it a controversy. All the deaths were heat related and due to excessive heat. It is not because of the huge crowd or management issue," he said.

He added that 40 ambulances and more than 1,000 paramedical staff were available.

As many as 100 beds were available at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, there were 20 intensive care beds and even blood was also arranged.

Additional beds were available at the Government Omandurar Hospital, Royapettah Government Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Kalaignar Centenary Multi- Super Speciality Hospital.

"The heat was unbearable and people could not handle the heat. The Indian Air Force had clearly stated that the temperatures are expected to be high. They also warned the people to carry water and protective materials such as umbrellas, sunglasses and hats. They didn't say that there will not be sun or heat or mislead the public. Accordingly, water facility, toilets and medical facilities were adequate. It is a big achievement to hold this event in the city, accommodating15 lakh people. Police personnel were also in adequate numbers," he said.

A total of seven people have been admitted to the government hospitals and five deaths have been reported in the city after the Air Show.

As many as 43 people were taken to RGGGH, one was brought dead, two are admitted and 40 were treated as out patient.

A total of 49 people including 47 out patients were taken to Omandurar Medical College and Hospital, two were brought dead and one patient is undergoing treatment.

Another patient is undergoing treatment at the Royapettah Government Hospital and two people were brought dead to the hospital.

The health minister added that the deceased were brought dead and all the people who are admitted have other medical conditions such as seizures, food poisoning and others. There are seven people admitted in the government hospitals and all are stable, said the minister.