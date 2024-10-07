Chennai Air show: CM Stalin condoles death of five, announces solatium to kin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh each solatium to the kin of the five deceased persons who died during the air show held in Marina Beach.

Admitting that the turn out was "much much larger" than anticipated numbers, Chief Minister Stalin said that he would ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

The CM also said that he was deeply saddened by the death of the five persons due to "excessive heat and various medical conditions."