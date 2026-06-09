Head of ‘torso in suitcase’ found after 3 days

A medical waste disposal bag led investigators to crack the murder case. Red and yellow plastic covers found with the body were traced to a hospital in Taramani, according to the police. A special team verified details of staff handling such covers and other workers at the hospital and zeroed in on the suspects.

The police then scrutinised footage from over 100 CCTV cameras in the vicinity and identified a suspect auto-rickshaw. They also checked booking data from Rapido, OLA, and Uber heading to Perambur station.