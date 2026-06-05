Male torso found stuffed in suitcase at Perambur Railway Station

CHENNAI: A murder investigation is underway by government railway police after the dismembered torso of an unidentified man was discovered inside a suitcase at Perambur Railway Station in Chennai on Friday morning. The remains were found near a staircase leading to Platform No. 4.
Authorities reported that around 7:15 am, passers-by noticed a blue suitcase emitting a foul odor and alerted railway police. A team led by Special Sub-Inspector Margabandu arrived at the scene, opened the suitcase, and found a male torso with the head, arms, and legs missing.
Police noted the absence of significant blood stains or leakage from the suitcase, suggesting the victim was dismembered elsewhere and the remains were later transported and abandoned at the station.
The body has been sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the station and surrounding areas, as well as cross-referencing missing persons reports with police stations across Chennai and neighboring districts. A formal case has been registered.